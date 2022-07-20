KeyCorp Comments on Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report released on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $103.08 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

