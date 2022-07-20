KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.