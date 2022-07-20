KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $326.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

