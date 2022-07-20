KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,621 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 576,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.0 %

KEY opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.