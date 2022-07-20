KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,885 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

