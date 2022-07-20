Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

