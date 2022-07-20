Kinross Gold (K) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$972.85 million during the quarter.

Shares of K stock opened at C$4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$8.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$182,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,798.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.78.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

