Kinross Gold (KGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 729,268 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,930,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,500,000 after acquiring an additional 222,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,550,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after acquiring an additional 255,867 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

