KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 96,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 76.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 4.3 %

KKR stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

