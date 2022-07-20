Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) & CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Financial Review

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CapitaLand and Koninklijke Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00 Koninklijke Vopak 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Koninklijke Vopak has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 56.22%. Given Koninklijke Vopak’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Vopak is more favorable than CapitaLand.

This table compares CapitaLand and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Vopak has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CapitaLand and Koninklijke Vopak’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A Koninklijke Vopak $1.50 billion 2.01 $253.42 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke Vopak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CapitaLand.

Summary

CapitaLand beats Koninklijke Vopak on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters. Koninklijke Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

