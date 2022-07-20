Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,456 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of KRYS opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.89. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.