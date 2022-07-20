K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KPLUY shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.38) to €40.00 ($40.40) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($26.77) to €24.00 ($24.24) in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.37) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.22) to €37.00 ($37.37) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

