Lamb Weston (LW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $77.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,199,000 after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 56.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 554,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

