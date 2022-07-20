Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 80,412 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.