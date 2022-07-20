Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.46.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LVS opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.