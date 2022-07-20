Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,054,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.37. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.