LifeWorks (TSE:LWRK) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWRK – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.20 and last traded at C$31.08. 235,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 230,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of LifeWorks to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

LifeWorks Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.92.

LifeWorks Dividend Announcement

LifeWorks Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. LifeWorks’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.83%.

(Get Rating)

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.