LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $6,863,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 31,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 71,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

