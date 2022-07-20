Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.69) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

