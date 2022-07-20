LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 98,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,094 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. TheStreet upgraded LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LSI Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $153.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.32.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Further Reading

