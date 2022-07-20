Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Lufax has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lufax by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.