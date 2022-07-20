Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading 7.6% Higher

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.92. 149,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,020,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.48.

The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Lyft by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lyft by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

