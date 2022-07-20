Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading 7.6% Higher

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.92. 149,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,020,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.48.

Lyft Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Lyft by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lyft by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

