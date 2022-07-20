Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Macy’s worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

