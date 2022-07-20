Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Trading Down 4.6%

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.23 and last traded at 0.23. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 39,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.24.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on Magna Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Magna Gold Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.27.

About Magna Gold

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

