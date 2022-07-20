Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 227 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average is $158.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

