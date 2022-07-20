Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 215,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,577,251 shares.The stock last traded at $17.46 and had previously closed at $16.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 71,975 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 75,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $197,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

