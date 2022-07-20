Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

