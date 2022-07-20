Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $17.84. Marten Transport shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 4,010 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 213,833 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 17.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after buying an additional 168,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 432.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 142,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,331,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.81.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.