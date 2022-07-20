Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $49.65 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

