Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business had revenue of $474.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

