Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Trading Up 1.8%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 12,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 3,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

