Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Down 1.8%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 8,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,615,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Insider Activity

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,287,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,674,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 135,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,287,400 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 647,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,323. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 168.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 576,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.