Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.27.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $175.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.34. The company has a market cap of $475.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.