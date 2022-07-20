Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.07.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

