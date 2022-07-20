Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,848 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.07.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

