Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is KG&L Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.38. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.07.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

