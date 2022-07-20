Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.07.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.