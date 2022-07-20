Molina Healthcare (MOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $304.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.37. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $243.32 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $3,285,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.36.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

