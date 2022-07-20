monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. monday.com traded as low as $85.77 and last traded at $88.96, with a volume of 9209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.83.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 937.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,846 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in monday.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 97,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 77.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

