Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $550.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.67.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $426.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

