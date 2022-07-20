Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 772.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

