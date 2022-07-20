More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR) Insider Roderick McIllree Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) insider Roderick McIllree purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($23,909.15).

Roderick McIllree also recently made the following trade(s):

Get More Acquisitions alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, Roderick McIllree purchased 1,000,000 shares of More Acquisitions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($11,954.57).

More Acquisitions Trading Up 5.6 %

TMOR stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.01. More Acquisitions Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

About More Acquisitions

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for More Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for More Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.