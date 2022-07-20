More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR) Insider Roderick McIllree Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) insider Roderick McIllree purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($23,909.15).
Roderick McIllree also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 21st, Roderick McIllree purchased 1,000,000 shares of More Acquisitions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($11,954.57).
More Acquisitions Trading Up 5.6 %
TMOR stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.01. More Acquisitions Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.48 ($0.02).
About More Acquisitions
More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
