Morningstar (MORN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $2,352,384.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,613,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,530,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,460,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

