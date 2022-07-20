Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $276.59

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $276.59 and last traded at $274.68, with a volume of 2386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,508,148.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,647,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 137,549 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 125,270 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,754,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.