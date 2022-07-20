Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 1,063 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $127,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

