Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 123,780 shares.The stock last traded at $10.96 and had previously closed at $10.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navigator Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $828.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.57 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

