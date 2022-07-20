Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Trading Down 1.9%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 6,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 586,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Neogen Trading Up 3.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
