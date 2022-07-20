Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Trading Down 1.9%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 6,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 586,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 412,644 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,088,000 after purchasing an additional 256,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,304,000 after purchasing an additional 184,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

