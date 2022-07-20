NeoVolta, Inc. (NEOV) to Raise $4 Million in IPO

NeoVolta, Inc. (NEOV) expects to raise $4 million in an IPO on the week of August 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,100,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, NeoVolta, Inc. generated $4.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $7.7 million. The company has a market cap of $131.1 million.

Maxim Group served as the underwriter for the IPO.

NeoVolta, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a NASDAQ uplisting from the OTCQB, where NeoVolta’s stock trades under the symbol “NEOV”. **This is also a unit offering. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to buy one share of common stock, exercisable at the IPO price. IPOScoop has NO CALL on NASDAQ uplisting deals. IPOScoop also does NOT make a call on unit offerings unless they are SPAC (blank-check) IPOs.) NeoVolta designs, manufactures and sells high-end energy storage systems (batteries and inverters) for commercial and residential use. Its primary customers are certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. (Note: NeoVolta, Inc. cut the size of its public offering (NASDAQ uplisting) to 1.125 million units, down from 1.5 million units, and set the price range at $4.00, the mid-point of its previous range of $3.50 to $4.50, in an S-1/A filing dated July 6, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to buy one share of common stock. The previous terms defined each unit as one share of common stock and two warrants. Under the new terms, NeoVolta will raise about 25 percent less under the new terms, when compared with the previous term’s estimated proceeds of $6.0 million. NeoVolta’s market cap under the new terms is $131.08 million, down from $132.6 million under the previous terms. History of changes in this deal’s terms: NeoVolta, Inc. revised the terms of its public offering in an S-1/A filing dated June 23, 2022, by increasing the number of units to 1.5 million, up from 1.0 million units, and cutting the price range to $3.50 to $4.50, down from $5.00 to $7.00. This change in terms cut NeoVolta’s market cap to $132.6 million – a reduction of 32.3 percent from its market cap of $196 million under the previous terms. In an S-1/A filing dated June 3, 2022, NeoVolta trimmed its public offering’s size to 1.0 million units, down from 1.7 million units.) “.

NeoVolta, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 5 employees. The company is located at 13651 Danielson Street, Suite A, Poway, CA 92064 and can be reached via phone at 800-364-5464 or on the web at http://www.neovolta.com/.

