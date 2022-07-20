New Potomac Partners LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.

Amazon.com stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

