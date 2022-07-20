New Street Research Upgrades NU (NYSE:NU) to Buy

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. On average, analysts expect that NU will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 21.7% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 20.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

